Family grateful to deputies for protecting them

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead.

The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding on their door in the middle of the night, it was surprising to them.

"As the man of the family, I am thinking I have to protect my family. So I just grabbed my pistol and went to the door," said John Loranger.

Thankfully, it wasn't a case of someone trying to get into his home. It was deputies and police officers. "They told us they were chasing someone with a gun that had shot at them. They explained that they thought he was in our house," he said.

Deputies were searching for Perry who fled from them during a traffic stop, and later fled on foot through the woods.

Loranger says their family had to go to their second floor and huddle in a bedroom, as a deputy stood in front of them and acted as a shield, protecting them.

Deputies searched room by room and finally, deputies found Perry outside and arrested him.

"The sheriff and the police were amazing. We never felt like we were truly in danger although we were. We felt that they had our backs the whole time, like they would have laid their lives down for us. We just wanted to say thank you," said Glendie Loranger, John's wife.

Perry remains behind bars on a $350,000 bond.

