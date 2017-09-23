South Hill man gives deputy ride to chase down suspect on the run

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a 79-year-old man a hero for stepping in to help a deputy when he suddenly needed it.

That deputy tried stopping a driver on the South Hill after noticing the car didn't have license plates.

It started a chase that ended with the help from a very unlikely place.

For Paul Eminger, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

Seeing a Sheriff's Deputy running after a man, Paul had an idea.

"If I can just make a U-turn, I can pick him up," Paul said.

So Paul drove up in his SUV and offered the deputy a ride to help catch up to the man he was after.

"The minute I pulled up, he knew what the deal was," Paul said.

The two were able to catch up to the man and the deputy jumped out to chase the man who had run into a neighborhood.

That man, 46-year-old Jason Farmer was eventually caught and arrested on multiple charges including failure to obey law enforcement.

Paul says he just did what anyone else in his place would have done.

The sheriffs office thanked Paul, saying they're grateful for support like that from members of the community.

This story got us wondering if police can really commandeer cars or even boats like in the movies, and it turns out that they're not allowed to.

The Supreme Court says it would be unconstitutional, violating the rules that keep law enforcement from getting too powerful.

Thankfully people like Mr. Eminger exist, who aren't afraid to help a deputy in need.