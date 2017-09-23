Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabinPosted: Updated:
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association.>>
South Hill man gives deputy ride to chase down suspect on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a 79-year-old man a hero for stepping in to help a deputy when he suddenly needed it. That deputy tried stopping a driver on the South Hill after noticing the car didn't have license plates. It started a chase that ended with the help from a very unlikely place. For Paul Eminger, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time. Seeing a Sheriff's Deputy running after>>
Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was>>
Local man creates system to keep guns safe from kids
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "My name is Dylan Ervin, I'm a competitive shooter, a business owner, a husband and a father of two," Dylan Ervin said in a promotional video. He's re-inventing the way we lock up our guns. Ervin has been hard at work for the last four years creating the StopBox. "It's for the in-between point for when your firearm isn't in your holster or in your gun safe," Ervin said. The StopBox acts as a barrier, similar to a tumbler>>
Family grateful to deputies for protecting them
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding>>
Community bands together to support Freeman
SPOKANE, Wash. - It doesn’t matter if you’re two or 22. #FreemanStrong has brought so many people together. It seems everyone you meet, no matter if you’re in Spokane or Coeur d’Alene, someone knows someone that went to or currently goes to Freeman. “I was lucky enough to be invited by my niece to go to Freeman on her first day back at the high school,” Noel Rademacher said. Rademacher spearheaded the idea of having>>
Spokane Valley man arrested for sexual assault, still causing concern
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - He may be off the streets but one Spokane Valley man is causing a real concern. 46-year-old Steven Pallett was arrested for first degree kidnapping and first degree rape for a crime and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office believes there could be more victims. Back in March, a woman told deputies she was picked up by a man near I-90, was threatened with a gun, and then sexually assaulted. According to>>
Spokane congressional candidate goes homeless for a day
SPOKANE, Wash. - In less than a year, Eric Agnew will run for U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ seat in Washington’s 5th congressional district. But before he hits the campaign trail, the Spokane professor wants to learn more about the biggest issues facing the Lilac City, including homelessness. “I just felt as someone who is going to run for office, that I should be more equipped to handle this issue,” said Agnew. “And I thought>>
D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster anyway
WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a mailing mix up, a little girl in Washington, D.C. sent her letter asking pet supply store Petco asking for a hamster to Pepco, a D.C. utility company. Despite her minor mix up, her letter seemed to win over the power company. Cynthia McCabe, Pepco's Communications Director, tweeted that customer services representatives decided to make Serenity's wish come true and gave her a hamster anyway. What a lucky>>
Colorado principal, assistant out after forced-splits video
DENVER, Co. (AP) - A Colorado principal has retired and an athletic director has resigned after videos surfaced showing a high school cheerleading coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg also on Friday released a report by a law firm that the district ordered after learning about the videos in August. Officials have said the school administrators saw at least one of the videos in June and>>
Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing. Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize - but don't threaten - a>>
