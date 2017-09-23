Police: Stolen RV recovered with about 10 dogs still inside - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Stolen RV recovered with about 10 dogs still inside

Posted: Updated:
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -

Police in western Washington state say they've recovered a stolen motor home and reunited its owner with about 10 dogs that were inside.

Authorities tell KING-TV that police in Lacey on Saturday also took into custody one person in connection with the case.

Officials say someone stole the Winnebago on Friday evening from the parking lot of a Federal Way sporting goods store. That's about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from where police in Lacey recovered the vehicle..

Police say surveillance video shows a young man with black hair and a red, white and black backpack stealing the RV.

Police say the show and service dogs include a Doberman pinscher, five toy fox terrier puppies, three miniature pinschers and a poodle.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

