Following Trump remarks, NFL union defends players' right to dem - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Following Trump remarks, NFL union defends players' right to demonstrate

Posted: Updated:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The executive director of the NFL players' union is responding to President Donald Trump's comments about players who kneel during the national anthem, saying no one should have to "choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights."

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith says in a statement that demonstrations are "protected speech" that has prompted "thoughtful discussions in our locker rooms and in board rooms."

Trump said Friday he would love to see NFL owners fire players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner." Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have kneeled to protest treatment of blacks by police.

Smith says: "The line that marks the balance between the rights of every citizen in our great country gets crossed when someone is told to just 'shut up and play.'"

___

10:10 a.m.

The commissioner of the National Football League says President Donald Trump's comments about players who kneel during the national anthem are "divisive" and show an "unfortunate lack of respect."

Trump said during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand to protest treatment of blacks by police.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has come back with a strongly worded response. He says Trump's remarks "demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Goodall adds "the NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture."

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.

And the president has a similar suggestion for fans of the sport: walk out of the stadium in protest.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the trend last year when he played for the San Francisco 49ers. He hasn't been signed by an NFL team this season.

Trump's hard-nosed reaction to protests by several athletes over treatment of blacks by police came Friday night during a freewheeling rally in Alabama. He says such players are disrespecting the flag and deserve to lose their jobs.

Trump also bemoaned that football has become less violent. That view comes amid growing concerns over repeated head blows and a brain disease.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-23 06:09:41 GMT
    Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabinFire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was 

    >>

  • Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

    Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:03:36 GMT

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

    >>

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

    >>

  • Family grateful to deputies for protecting them

    Family grateful to deputies for protecting them

    Friday, September 22 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-09-23 01:52:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bremerton Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers

    Bremerton Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:35:10 GMT

    BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with police. Police in Bremerton have released few details but say the man was conscious and alert when apprehended at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

    >>

    BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with police. Police in Bremerton have released few details but say the man was conscious and alert when apprehended at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

    >>

  • Department of Justice finishes review of Pasco police

    Department of Justice finishes review of Pasco police

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:30:02 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - The Department of Justice has completed its review of the Pasco Police Department that was launched after the shooting of a Mexican national in 2015. The agency's community oriented policing deputy director says the department is making great strides toward improving the relationship it has with Pasco residents.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - The Department of Justice has completed its review of the Pasco Police Department that was launched after the shooting of a Mexican national in 2015. The agency's community oriented policing deputy director says the department is making great strides toward improving the relationship it has with Pasco residents.

    >>

  • Death toll reaches 305 in central Mexico quake

    Death toll reaches 305 in central Mexico quake

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:21:06 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Officials say the death toll from this week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico has climbed to 305. Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente sent out a tweet on Saturday saying 167 of those deaths were in Mexico City. Morelos state accounted for 73, Puebla for 45, Mexico State for 13, Guerrero for six and Oaxaca for one.

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Officials say the death toll from this week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico has climbed to 305. Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente sent out a tweet on Saturday saying 167 of those deaths were in Mexico City. Morelos state accounted for 73, Puebla for 45, Mexico State for 13, Guerrero for six and Oaxaca for one.

    >>
    •   