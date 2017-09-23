Following Trump remarks, NFL union defends players' right to demonstrate

Following Trump remarks, NFL union defends players' right to demonstratePosted: Updated:
Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was>>
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press>>
Family grateful to deputies for protecting them
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding>>
Local man creates system to keep guns safe from kids
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "My name is Dylan Ervin, I'm a competitive shooter, a business owner, a husband and a father of two," Dylan Ervin said in a promotional video. He's re-inventing the way we lock up our guns. Ervin has been hard at work for the last four years creating the StopBox. "It's for the in-between point for when your firearm isn't in your holster or in your gun safe," Ervin said. The StopBox acts as a barrier, similar to a tumbler>>
South Hill man gives deputy ride to chase down suspect on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a 79-year-old man a hero for stepping in to help a deputy when he suddenly needed it. That deputy tried stopping a driver on the South Hill after noticing the car didn't have license plates. It started a chase that ended with the help from a very unlikely place. For Paul Eminger, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time. Seeing a Sheriff's Deputy running after>>
Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association.>>
Bremerton Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with police. Police in Bremerton have released few details but say the man was conscious and alert when apprehended at about 9 a.m. Saturday.>>
Department of Justice finishes review of Pasco police
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - The Department of Justice has completed its review of the Pasco Police Department that was launched after the shooting of a Mexican national in 2015. The agency's community oriented policing deputy director says the department is making great strides toward improving the relationship it has with Pasco residents.>>
Death toll reaches 305 in central Mexico quake
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Officials say the death toll from this week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico has climbed to 305. Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente sent out a tweet on Saturday saying 167 of those deaths were in Mexico City. Morelos state accounted for 73, Puebla for 45, Mexico State for 13, Guerrero for six and Oaxaca for one.>>
Following Trump remarks, NFL union defends players' right to demonstrate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The executive director of the NFL players' union is responding to President Donald Trump's comments about players who kneel during the national anthem, saying no one should have to "choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights.">>
Police: Stolen RV recovered with about 10 dogs still inside
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Police in western Washington state say they've recovered a stolen motor home and reunited its owner with about 10 dogs that were inside.>>
South Hill man gives deputy ride to chase down suspect on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a 79-year-old man a hero for stepping in to help a deputy when he suddenly needed it. That deputy tried stopping a driver on the South Hill after noticing the car didn't have license plates. It started a chase that ended with the help from a very unlikely place. For Paul Eminger, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time. Seeing a Sheriff's Deputy running after>>
Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was>>
Local man creates system to keep guns safe from kids
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "My name is Dylan Ervin, I'm a competitive shooter, a business owner, a husband and a father of two," Dylan Ervin said in a promotional video. He's re-inventing the way we lock up our guns. Ervin has been hard at work for the last four years creating the StopBox. "It's for the in-between point for when your firearm isn't in your holster or in your gun safe," Ervin said. The StopBox acts as a barrier, similar to a tumbler>>
Family grateful to deputies for protecting them
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding>>
Community bands together to support Freeman
SPOKANE, Wash. - It doesn’t matter if you’re two or 22. #FreemanStrong has brought so many people together. It seems everyone you meet, no matter if you’re in Spokane or Coeur d’Alene, someone knows someone that went to or currently goes to Freeman. “I was lucky enough to be invited by my niece to go to Freeman on her first day back at the high school,” Noel Rademacher said. Rademacher spearheaded the idea of having>>
