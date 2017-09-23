Department of Justice finishes review of Pasco police

The Department of Justice has completed its review of the Pasco Police Department that was launched after the shooting of a Mexican national in 2015.

The agency's community oriented policing deputy director says the department is making great strides toward improving the relationship it has with Pasco residents.

Robert Chapman also highlighted Pasco police's engaging with the community through social media in an impressive manner.

The Tri-City Herald reports that Pasco police asked for the help after the fatal police shooting of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in 2015. Local, state and federal prosecutors cleared the officers in that shooting of any wrongdoing, but officials still requested federal help.

The Justice Department found that Pasco police needed to better train officers in use-of-force and hire a more diverse police force -especially Latinos.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)