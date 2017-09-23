Bremerton Police: Officers shoot man during standoff at home

Authorities in northwestern Washington state say police shot a 36-year-old man who pointed a handgun at officers surrounding a house during a standoff.



The Bremerton Police Department in a statement says officers opened fire at about 8 a.m. Saturday when the man placed his arm through a window and pointed a handgun at officers.



Police say they entered the residence about 30 minutes later and found the man with wounds to his wrist and hip. Police say he was conscious and alert and transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma.



Police say they also recovered a handgun



Authorities say the standoff started at about 5 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a domestic violence report, and the man refused to come out.



Police say other family members had already left.

