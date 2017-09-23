Police identify Porsche driver who plowed into Idaho crowd

Police have identified the driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show as Roy L. Drennon of Eagle, Idaho.

Eleven people were injured in the crash last week.

Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar said at the time that the driver was "kind of showing off for the crowd" and lost control of the vehicle as he left a "Cars and Coffee" event in Boise. The car jumped the curb and collided with several spectators.

Police haven't released the condition of those who were injured.

Authorities say they are waiting for the results of an investigation and toxicology exam before filing charges. Police say Drennon did not show signs of impairment at the scene.

A phone number could not be found for Drennon.

