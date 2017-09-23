Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68 after battle with cancer

Soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer.

The Florida-born, Brooklyn-based performer found success later in life after he was discovered working as a James Brown impersonator by Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth. His unconventional rise to fame was chronicled in the 2012 documentary "Charles Bradley: Soul of America."

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016 and had to cancel several tour dates in support of his third album, called Changes. He underwent treatment and returned to touring, but in 2017 it was reported that the cancer had returned and spread to his liver, which prompted more show cancellations earlier this month.

Representatives for Bradley announced his death on social media Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." a statement read.

A representative asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The All Stars Project and Music Unites in Bradley's honor.