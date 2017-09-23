Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'Posted: Updated:
Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was>>
Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association.>>
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press>>
Family grateful to deputies for protecting them
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding>>
Local man creates system to keep guns safe from kids
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "My name is Dylan Ervin, I'm a competitive shooter, a business owner, a husband and a father of two," Dylan Ervin said in a promotional video. He's re-inventing the way we lock up our guns. Ervin has been hard at work for the last four years creating the StopBox. "It's for the in-between point for when your firearm isn't in your holster or in your gun safe," Ervin said. The StopBox acts as a barrier, similar to a tumbler>>
South Hill man gives deputy ride to chase down suspect on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a 79-year-old man a hero for stepping in to help a deputy when he suddenly needed it. That deputy tried stopping a driver on the South Hill after noticing the car didn't have license plates. It started a chase that ended with the help from a very unlikely place. For Paul Eminger, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time. Seeing a Sheriff's Deputy running after>>
Hundreds try to set world record for human peace sign in Boston
BOSTON (AP) - Hundreds have gathered at the country's oldest public park to try to set a Guinness world record for the largest human peace symbol. At around noon Saturday, 1,682 people reportedly assembled in a circular formation, holding up the "V'' hand sign for peace, on Boston Common. The gathering failed to set a record- it needed more than 5,000 people.>>
Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high. U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.>>
Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68 after battle with cancer
Soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer. The Florida-born, Brooklyn-based performer found success later in life after he was discovered working as a James Brown impersonator by Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth.>>
North Korea: Trump insult ensures attack on US
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more.">>
Bremerton Police: Officers shoot man during standoff at home
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say police shot a 36-year-old man who pointed a handgun at officers surrounding a house during a standoff. The Bremerton Police Department in a statement says officers opened fire at about 8 a.m. Saturday when the man placed his arm through a window and pointed a handgun at officers.>>
Volunteers make bracelets for Freeman High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A fundraising effort to help the victims of the Freeman High School shooting has proven so popular, the organizer has taken the project online. Initially, organizer Noel Rademacher crafted hundreds of metal Freeman Strong bracelets for a one-day-only sale on Friday, but the response proved so overwhelming, she's started an online store to sell the bracelets.>>
Police identify Porsche driver who plowed into Idaho crowd
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police have identified the driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show as Roy L. Drennon of Eagle, Idaho. Eleven people were injured in the crash last week. Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar said at the time that the driver was "kind of showing off for the crowd" and lost control of the vehicle as he left a "Cars and Coffee" event in Boise.>>
Washington State University eyes composting human remains
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State University wants to start a pilot program to test methods of decomposing human bodies that could offer an alternative to burial or cremation. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the school is acquiring necessary approvals to test equipment at one of its campus facilities as part of the Urban Death Project.>>
Department of Justice finishes review of Pasco police
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - The Department of Justice has completed its review of the Pasco Police Department that was launched after the shooting of a Mexican national in 2015. The agency's community oriented policing deputy director says the department is making great strides toward improving the relationship it has with Pasco residents.>>
Death toll reaches 305 in central Mexico quake
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Officials say the death toll from this week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico has climbed to 305. Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente sent out a tweet on Saturday saying 167 of those deaths were in Mexico City. Morelos state accounted for 73, Puebla for 45, Mexico State for 13, Guerrero for six and Oaxaca for one.>>
