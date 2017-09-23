Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'

The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

He said, "At some point, God is telling you to move."

Hensarling says homeowners in flood-prone areas should make their properties more resilient or move out of the flood zone.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a bill providing $15 billion for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, which incorporated an extension of the federal flood insurance program.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)