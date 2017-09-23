Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'

Posted: Updated:
DALLAS -

The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

He said, "At some point, God is telling you to move."

Hensarling says homeowners in flood-prone areas should make their properties more resilient or move out of the flood zone.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a bill providing $15 billion for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, which incorporated an extension of the federal flood insurance program.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-23 06:09:41 GMT
    Fire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabinFire Marshal: Fireplace sparked fatal fire at Idaho cabin

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho state fire marshal says an explosion in a fireplace caused a fire that consumed a house and killed four people. Knute Sandahl said Thursday the explosion, which occurred June 30 at Tamarack Resort, was ruled accidental. Sandahl says the fireplace on the main floor of the home was converted from propane-fueled to wood-burning in 2015. During the conversion to wood, the propane line that fed the fireplace was 

    >>

  • Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital

    Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:19:47 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association. 

    >>

  • Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

    Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:03:36 GMT

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

    >>

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hundreds try to set world record for human peace sign in Boston

    Hundreds try to set world record for human peace sign in Boston

    Saturday, September 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-09-23 22:21:31 GMT

    BOSTON (AP) - Hundreds have gathered at the country's oldest public park to try to set a Guinness world record for the largest human peace symbol. At around noon Saturday, 1,682 people reportedly assembled in a circular formation, holding up the "V'' hand sign for peace, on Boston Common. The gathering failed to set a record- it needed more than 5,000 people.

    >>

    BOSTON (AP) - Hundreds have gathered at the country's oldest public park to try to set a Guinness world record for the largest human peace symbol. At around noon Saturday, 1,682 people reportedly assembled in a circular formation, holding up the "V'' hand sign for peace, on Boston Common. The gathering failed to set a record- it needed more than 5,000 people.

    >>

  • Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'

    Congressman to Texas flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'

    Saturday, September 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-09-23 21:14:54 GMT

    The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high. U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

    >>

    The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high. U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

    >>

  • Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68 after battle with cancer

    Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68 after battle with cancer

    Saturday, September 23 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-23 20:50:20 GMT

    Soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer.  The Florida-born, Brooklyn-based performer found success later in life after he was discovered working as a James Brown impersonator by Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth.

    >>

    Soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer.  The Florida-born, Brooklyn-based performer found success later in life after he was discovered working as a James Brown impersonator by Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth.

    >>
    •   