Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks

Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross. The dog had been missing for six weeks.

When Trinity Smith read about Chloe on a Facebook group, she made it her mission to try to track her down. Smith and her boyfriend, Sean Nichols, tried over several days to get to Chloe. They finally succeeded in spotting the pup and bringing her down to safety. The 14-year-old dog was just 26 lbs, down from 85.

Word had spread of Chloe's mountain rescue. In a post on Friday, Smith reported Chloe's owners were waiting to see if the stranded dog was theirs, and it was. The owners told Smith Chloe ran off with another neighborhood pup more than a month before, and they assumed she had run away after searching the small mountain town of Alma for weeks.

Chloe is currently at the vet with her owners.

Smith's post about the rescue has gone viral, with thousands of reactions and more than 400 comments, many calling Smith and Nichols heroes.