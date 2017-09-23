Hundreds gather to remember student killed in Freeman shooting

On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people made their way to University High School to pay their respects and remember Sam Strahan, the 15-year-old student who was killed in a shooting at Freeman High School on September 13.

The Spokane community came together to say their final goodbyes to Sam.

Mobile users click here for more photos

In the school's gymnasium many people took time to remember the teen who died a hero. They wiped tears away from their faces during an emotional service.

"It was almost like walking through everybody and having us walk through the journey and giving Sam a remembrance," said Jenna Johansen. Johansen was asked to perform her song, "Remember You," at the memorial service by the Strahan family.

Sam loved taking cooking classes, dancing and listening to music. He was bright and enthusiastic about life. He also loved to volunteer with Calvary Soup Kitchen and other organizations around Spokane. Sam ran toward danger in an act of bravery and selflessness to stop a shooter at Freeman High School. First responders were also in attendance at Saturday's memorial.

"It was amazing to get to hear about the boy who I wrote the song for," Johansen said.

The community continues to rally around Sam's memory. Donations can be made in Sam's honor here, and the community is proposing a memorial highway in Sam's name. You can learn more about that here.