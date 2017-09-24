Steelers will stay in locker room during National Anthem in game against Chicago

In the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, many football players, teams, and other athletes have issued statements condemning the president. On Sunday several players have taken a knee during the National Anthem in response to Trump's statement that players who kneel should be fired.

During Sunday's game in London between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars, at least seven Ravens players and about a dozen Jaguars players took a knee during the anthem while the rest of the players stood locked arm in arm.

The Ravens issued a statement from owner Steve Bisciotti saying,

"We recognize our players' influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That's democracy in its highest form."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan stood arm-in-arm with his players during the anthem.

Sunday morning, in what would be the biggest anthem protest yet, Pittsburgh Steelers coach told reporters his team would not be participating in the National Anthem before their game against the Bears in Chicago. Mike Tomlin told media his players would not be on the field, "not to be disrespectful to the anthem but to remove ourselves from the circumstance."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll issued his own statement late Saturday saying in part, "In these incredibly polarizing times, there is no longer a place to sit silently. It's time to take a stand."

Seahawks owner Paul Allen also issued a statement in support of the player Saturday.

@seahawks here is our statement in support of our players. https://t.co/9U7jX9Ofrc — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) September 24, 2017

Elsewhere Sunday morning, some Miami Dolphins players were spotted wearing black T-shirts supporting free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick during pregame warm-ups.

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi among players wearing T-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick anthem protest before Sunday's Jets game. Via @aldiazphoto pic.twitter.com/MI2g3af7qc — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 24, 2017

The president is standing by his statement Friday, saying, "League should back U.S."

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017