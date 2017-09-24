Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds

A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance.

The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.

Defense attorneys declined to comment. Henderson's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Henderson had been receiving federal benefits since 2002 after claiming he was legally blind and could not work.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Cashman and Stephanie Lister provided the court with video showing Henderson driving a riding lawn more and going shooting with an undercover agent.

Federal defenders John "Jay" McIntire and Colin Prince countered that Henderson suffered from debilitating migraines stemming from a traumatic brain injury.

