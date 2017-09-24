Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Tennesee church - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Tennesee church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

 The Latest on shooting at church in Nashville (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Nashville police say a suspect in a church shooting apparently shot himself.

Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference that the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Aaron says the suspect fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle.

Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.

Aaron said the suspect, who was in his mid 20s and was from Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital. Aaron didn't immediately release the suspect's name or condition.

Aaron says witnesses are still being interviewed.

    

1 p.m.
    
Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.
    
Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.
    
The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.
    
The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.
    
___
    
Authorities in Tennessee say at least six people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.
    
Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren't immediately known.
    
A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still "active" at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
    
A Nashville police spokesman didn't immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

