Witness: Usher who confronted Tennessee church gunman a 'hero'Posted: Updated:
Steelers will stay in locker room during National Anthem in game against Chicago
PITTSBURGH - In the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, many football players, teams, and other athletes have issued statements condemning the president. On Sunday several players have taken a knee during the National Anthem in response to Trump's statement that players who kneel should be fired.>>
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
Hundreds gather to remember student killed in Freeman shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people made their way to University High School to pay their respects and remember Sam Strahan, the 15-year-old student who was killed in a shooting at Freeman High School on September 13. The Spokane community came together to say their final goodbyes to Sam.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
North Korea: Trump insult ensures attack on US
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more.">>
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages
WASHINGTON (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says his client used a personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House. Lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account between January and August.>>
Trump administration announces new travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.>>
1 dead, several stabbed in California prison riot
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has been killed and several others were stabbed in a large riot at a prison on California's central coast. Corrections officials say the melee involving more than 160 inmates broke out around midday Sunday in the yard at California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo.>>
Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising "the largest tax cut in the history of our country" that will slash rates for the middle class and corporations to spark economic growth and jobs.>>
Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (AP) - President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality "has nothing to do with race." Instead, Trump says it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag." The president made these comments during an impromptu news conference as he boarded Air Force One to return to the nation's capital.>>
Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.>>
Witness: Usher who confronted Tennessee church gunman a 'hero'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot by a suspect at a church in Tennessee. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron says 39-year-old Melanie Smith of Smyrna, Tennessee, was shot Sunday outside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch.>>
President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
President Donald Trump's comments about owners firing players who kneel during the national anthem sparked a mass increase in such protests around the National Football League Sunday, as more than 130 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during early games. A week ago, just four players didn't stand and two raised their fists.>>
Seahawks will not participate in National Anthem before game
SEATTLE - In a statement released on Twitter Sunday afternoon the players of the Seattle Seahawks announced they would not be participating in the National Anthem before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. "We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the statement read.>>
