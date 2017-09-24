One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia

Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway. The two vehicles collided on the center line. Kenyon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Pressnal and her passenger, 36-year-old Michael Deturbiville, were injured in the crash and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.