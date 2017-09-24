One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia

One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of RosaliaPosted: Updated:
Steelers will stay in locker room during National Anthem in game against Chicago
PITTSBURGH - In the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, many football players, teams, and other athletes have issued statements condemning the president. On Sunday several players have taken a knee during the National Anthem in response to Trump's statement that players who kneel should be fired.>>
Hundreds gather to remember student killed in Freeman shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people made their way to University High School to pay their respects and remember Sam Strahan, the 15-year-old student who was killed in a shooting at Freeman High School on September 13. The Spokane community came together to say their final goodbyes to Sam.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
North Korea: Trump insult ensures attack on US
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more.">>
Police identify Porsche driver who plowed into Idaho crowd
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police have identified the driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show as Roy L. Drennon of Eagle, Idaho. Eleven people were injured in the crash last week. Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar said at the time that the driver was "kind of showing off for the crowd" and lost control of the vehicle as he left a "Cars and Coffee" event in Boise.>>
Seahawks will not participate in National Anthem before game
SEATTLE - In a statement released on Twitter Sunday afternoon the players of the Seattle Seahawks announced they would not be participating in the National Anthem before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. "We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the statement read.>>
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Tennesee church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.>>
Mexico quake death toll rises to 319
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake is continuing to grow. It now stands at 319, with more than half of those in the capital. Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday on Twitter that 181 people died in Mexico City.>>
It took 66 million years, but California gets state dinosaur
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - It took about 66 million years, but California finally has a state dinosaur. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus (Aw-gus-tin-o-lo-fus) morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
Steelers will stay in locker room during National Anthem in game against Chicago
PITTSBURGH - In the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, many football players, teams, and other athletes have issued statements condemning the president. On Sunday several players have taken a knee during the National Anthem in response to Trump's statement that players who kneel should be fired.>>
Hundreds gather to remember student killed in Freeman shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people made their way to University High School to pay their respects and remember Sam Strahan, the 15-year-old student who was killed in a shooting at Freeman High School on September 13. The Spokane community came together to say their final goodbyes to Sam.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
Damage in Puerto Rico strains relief efforts by agencies
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agencies are grappling with the vast scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico left by Hurricane Maria, the third major storm to strike the U.S. in less than a month. Three days after the massive hurricane crossed the U.S. territory, towns in Puerto Rico remain without fresh water, fuel, power or phone service.>>
