Seahawks will not participate in National Anthem before game

In a statement released on Twitter Sunday afternoon the players of the Seattle Seahawks announced they would not be participating in the National Anthem before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

"We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the statement read.

Throughout the NFL Sunday, more than 100 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance.

The league-wide protests come in response to President Donald Trump's comments Friday that team owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem. The choice by the Seahawks to not participate comes on the heels of an announcement by Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to sit out the anthem.

Seahawks President McLoughlin said Saturday he supports his players right to protest.