Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana

Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana.

The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.

It took most of two days to clear the tracks and reopen them to train traffic.

Montana Rail Link spokesman Jim Lewis says scrap and coal removal started Monday, when rail equipment and contractors arrived and loaded the first cars.

MRL is cooperating with the Federal Railroad Administration in its investigation.

No one was injured.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

