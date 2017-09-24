Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. -

Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana.

The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.

It took most of two days to clear the tracks and reopen them to train traffic.

Montana Rail Link spokesman Jim Lewis says scrap and coal removal started Monday, when rail equipment and contractors arrived and loaded the first cars.

MRL is cooperating with the Federal Railroad Administration in its investigation.

No one was injured.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

    PITTSBURGH - In the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, many football players, teams, and other athletes have issued statements condemning the president. On Sunday several players have taken a knee during the National Anthem in response to Trump's statement that players who kneel should be fired.

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night.  It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people made their way to University High School to pay their respects and remember Sam Strahan, the 15-year-old student who was killed in a shooting at Freeman High School on September 13. The Spokane community came together to say their final goodbyes to Sam. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor's dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That's when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says his client used a personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House. Lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account between January and August.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.

