Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

President Donald Trump is promising "the largest tax cut in the history of our country" that will slash rates for the middle class and corporations to spark economic growth and jobs.

Trump says his "primary focus" is the tax overhaul rather than last-ditch efforts to bring a repeal of the Obama health care program. The health care legislation brought forward by Republicans teetered near failure over the weekend, though Trump said "eventually we will win on that."

Trump says the tax plan that the White House and congressional Republicans have been working on for months is "totally finalized." He was speaking on the tarmac at the Morristown Municipal Airport.

Trump's details weren't firm. He said "I hope" the top corporate tax rate will be cut to 15 percent from the current 35 percent.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)