Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Anthony Weiner's sentencing (all times local):
    
10:40 a.m.
    
Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl in a case that may have cost Hillary Clinton's the presidency.
    
The former Democratic congressman from New York had faced up to 27 months in prison on Monday after his guilty plea to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.
    
Weiner's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress, his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Adedin, a former aide to Clinton.
    
It also became an issue in the closing days of 2016 presidential election when then FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the probe of Clinton's private computer server.
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
Anthony Weiner called his crime his "rock bottom" as he spoke just before a judge in New York City sentences him for his sexting crime.
    
Weiner fought back tears and occasionally cried Monday as he read from a written statement on a page he held in front of him in Manhattan federal court. He said he was "a very sick man for a very long time." He asked to be spared from prison.
    
The Democrat's lawyer, Arlo Devlin-Brown, had asked that Weiner serve no prison time. A prosecutor recommended he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison.
    
___
    
10:15 a.m.
    
A prosecutor has urged a judge in New York City to sentence Anthony Weiner to a significant prison sentence to end his "tragic cycle" of sexting.
    
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Kramer told a Manhattan federal court judge Tuesday that Weiner on three occasions in 2016 asked a 15-year-old girl to display her naked body online and to perform for him.
    
The prosecutor noted that sexting had already ruined Weiner's congressional career and spoiled his run for mayor of New York City before he began interacting with the teenager.
    
Kramer said Weiner should go to prison for between 21 months and 27 months.
    
___
    
10:05 a.m.
    
The sentencing hearing for Anthony Weiner has begun in a New York City courtroom where he will learn his fate in a sexting scandal that influenced last year's presidential campaign.
    
The Democrat, wearing his wedding ring, seemed pensive just before the hearing before federal Judge Denise Cote began. He wore a blue suit and green tie. His parents were in the courtroom but not his wife, Huma Abedin. They are currently going through divorce proceedings.
    
The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.
    
___
    
This item corrects the spelling of Huma Abedin.
    
___
    
9:30 a.m.
    
Anthony Weiner is at a New York City courthouse where he is to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss.
    
The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.
    
The Democrat's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.
    
It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton's private computer server.
    
___
    
1 a.m.
    
Anthony Weiner is scheduled to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss.
    
The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.
    
The Democrat's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.
    
It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton's private computer server.

