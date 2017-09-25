NFL spokesman fires back at Trump over protests

NFL spokesman fires back at Trump over protestsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana
Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.>>
1 dead, several stabbed in California prison riot
1 dead, several stabbed in California prison riot
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has been killed and several others were stabbed in a large riot at a prison on California's central coast. Corrections officials say the melee involving more than 160 inmates broke out around midday Sunday in the yard at California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo.>>
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has been killed and several others were stabbed in a large riot at a prison on California's central coast. Corrections officials say the melee involving more than 160 inmates broke out around midday Sunday in the yard at California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Groceries delivered to your fridge, even when you're not home
Groceries delivered to your fridge, even when you're not home
KHQ.COM - How far are you willing to go for convenience when it comes to shopping at the grocery store? We've already seen companies willing to deliver your products to your door or grocery stores offering curb side service... but what if your groceries could be delivered directly to your fridge, even when you're not home? Walmart is testing a service that delivers groceries straight to your fridge when you're not home.>>
KHQ.COM - How far are you willing to go for convenience when it comes to shopping at the grocery store? We've already seen companies willing to deliver your products to your door or grocery stores offering curb side service... but what if your groceries could be delivered directly to your fridge, even when you're not home? Walmart is testing a service that delivers groceries straight to your fridge when you're not home.>>
Trump to create $200M grant program for computer education
Trump to create $200M grant program for computer education
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants the nation's schools to emphasize computer science education to help students prepare for jobs of the future. Trump planned Monday to direct Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to create a $200 million grant program for K-12 schools to broaden access to computer science and coding classes.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants the nation's schools to emphasize computer science education to help students prepare for jobs of the future. Trump planned Monday to direct Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to create a $200 million grant program for K-12 schools to broaden access to computer science and coding classes.>>
Pats' Tom Brady calls Trump's NFL comments 'just divisive'
Pats' Tom Brady calls Trump's NFL comments 'just divisive'
BOSTON - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at odds with President Donald Trump on the issue of player protests of the national anthem, calling Trump's comments "just divisive." Brady tells Boston's WEEI-FM that he "certainly" disagrees with Trump's comment that NFL owners should fire any player who refuses to stand for the anthem.>>
BOSTON - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at odds with President Donald Trump on the issue of player protests of the national anthem, calling Trump's comments "just divisive." Brady tells Boston's WEEI-FM that he "certainly" disagrees with Trump's comment that NFL owners should fire any player who refuses to stand for the anthem.>>
North Korea says Trump's latest comments are a 'declaration of war' on his country
North Korea says Trump's latest comments are a 'declaration of war' on his country
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's top diplomat says President Donald Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump's "declaration of war" gives North Korea "every right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers.">>
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's top diplomat says President Donald Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump's "declaration of war" gives North Korea "every right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers.">>
German police arrest wanted man after he tries to vote drunk
German police arrest wanted man after he tries to vote drunk
BERLIN - A drunk German man who insisted on voting in Sunday's election despite lacking the necessary documents has landed in jail - after police discovered he was wanted for arrest. The unidentified 46-year-old tried to cast his ballot in the eastern town of Guben, but was turned away by election officials. The inebriated would-be voter caused a scene, prompting officials to call police.>>
BERLIN - A drunk German man who insisted on voting in Sunday's election despite lacking the necessary documents has landed in jail - after police discovered he was wanted for arrest. The unidentified 46-year-old tried to cast his ballot in the eastern town of Guben, but was turned away by election officials. The inebriated would-be voter caused a scene, prompting officials to call police.>>
NFL spokesman fires back at Trump over protests
NEW YORK - NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart is firing back at President Donald Trump for attacking players who kneel during the national anthem. He says their protests against racial inequality and police brutality are "real locker room talk." It was an apparent reference to Trump being caught on tape talking with "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women.>>
NEW YORK - NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart is firing back at President Donald Trump for attacking players who kneel during the national anthem. He says their protests against racial inequality and police brutality are "real locker room talk." It was an apparent reference to Trump being caught on tape talking with "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women.>>
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Anthony Weiner's sentencing (all times local): Anthony Weiner is at a New York City courthouse where he is to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss. The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Anthony Weiner's sentencing (all times local): Anthony Weiner is at a New York City courthouse where he is to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss. The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.>>
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages
Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages
WASHINGTON (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says his client used a personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House. Lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account between January and August.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says his client used a personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House. Lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account between January and August.>>
Trump administration announces new travel ban
Trump administration announces new travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.>>