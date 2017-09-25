Groceries delivered to your fridge, even when you're not home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Groceries delivered to your fridge, even when you're not home

KHQ.COM - How far are you willing to go for convenience when it comes to shopping at the grocery store?  We've already seen companies willing to deliver your products to your door or grocery stores offering curb side service... but what if your groceries could be delivered directly to your fridge, even when you're not home? 

Walmart is testing a service that delivers groceries straight to your fridge when you're not home. They've partnered with August Home, a smart-lock startup, that  allows a delivery person to enter a one time code to get inside your home and put groceries your away.

The test of the service is taking place in Silicon Valley with a small number of August Home users who have opted into the service.

Customers get a notification when the driver rings the doorbell and can actually watch the entire delivery live streamed on their cell phone using August Home security cameras.

Walmart released a YouTube video explaining exactly how the service would work: 



 

