Riverfront Park auctioning off surplus items this Thursday

Several surplus items from Riverfront Park will be publicly auctioned off this Thursday.

Items to be sold include:

Mini Golf: greens, resin dinosaurs, palm trees, bamboo huts, decorate totem pole replicas, putters with cart and balls

IMAX: theater seats, large metal film packing cases, audio equipment (mixer, amps, dvd players, equalizers, audio recorder, crossovers, receivers), Fantasia all scenes and vinyl banners (The Firebird Suite, Pines of Rome, Pomp and Circumstance, Rhapsody in Blue, Symphony No. 5, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Tin Soldier), Rolling Stone at the Max Poster, Michael Jordan vinyl banner

Ice rink: dasherboards, nets, accessories

Art: numbered painted art, numbered screen prints

Restaurant Equipment: stainless steel sink/counter/shelves, commercial dishwasher, grill, fryer, microwave, fryer warmer, countertops, cash registers

Office Equipment: cabinets, shelves, bookcases

Oak: large full wraparound oak bar with mirrored back counter and columns, oak and glass display cabinet, oak 36” round dining tables

Lockers

Banquet tables and chairs

The auction will take place on Thursday, September 28 at 9:00 a.m. at Reinland Equipment Auctions , located at 2618 N. Beck Road in Post Falls.

Items can be previewed on Wednesday from 12-4:00 p.m.