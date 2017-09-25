Photo of WWII vet taking a knee supporting NFL players goes viral

Photo of WWII vet taking a knee supporting NFL players goes viralPosted: Updated:
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.>>
1 dead, several stabbed in California prison riot
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has been killed and several others were stabbed in a large riot at a prison on California's central coast. Corrections officials say the melee involving more than 160 inmates broke out around midday Sunday in the yard at California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo.>>
Seahawks coach calls protest decision difficult
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says there were difficult conversations in the process of his team deciding to stay in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday. That included supporters of President Donald Trump, who put aside their personal beliefs to show unity as a team, Carroll says.>>
Violence in US rises for second straight year
WASHINGTON (AP) - New FBI data show violent crime in America rose for the second year in a row in 2016. The numbers suggest the increase was driven by a spike in killings in some major cities. The Trump administration seized on the data as proof of the legitimacy of its tough-on-crime agenda. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said rising crime warrants the need to return to tougher tactics like more arrests and harsher punishments for drug criminals.>>
West Nile virus confirmed in two Spokane County residents
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District says they've reported two human cases of West Nile virus on Monday. They're the first in-state acquired human cases of the virus in 2017.>>
Congressional Budget Office says new GOP health bill would reduce coverage for 'millions'
WASHINGTON (AP) - Maine's Sen. Susan Collins says she's against the last-gasp Republican health care bill. That means there are more than enough Senate GOP opponents to kill the party's drive to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The only remaining hope for the White House and party leaders is to change opponents' minds.>>
Two in custody after Grant County drive-by shooting
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two men are in custody on several charges as deputies continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that happened Friday in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the Larson Housing area for several reports of shots fired.>>
Spokane Health District: Get your shots, flu season is here
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District reports the city had its firth hospitalization this past week, and recommends the community gets flu shots now to combat the virus. They say the sooner people get vaccinated the better. According the Health District, flu season are unpredictable -- infections can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, lead to death.>>
USGS: Explosion near Colfax registers as a 2.6 on Richter scale
COLFAX, Wash. - Update: We stent a crew down to Colfax to see if we can get more information, but no one in the area was able to confirm an explosion.>>
Steelers will take field for anthem before game vs. Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem in next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Every Steeler but left tackle Alejandro Villanueva remained in a tunnel while the anthem played before a loss in Chicago on Sunday.>>
Puerto Rico is in the dark in wake of Hurricane Maria
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - It's already been five days with no lights or air conditioning, and Puerto Rico is looking at many, many more. The power is still out on nearly all the island after Hurricane Maria smashed poles, snarled power lines and flooded electricity-generating plants, knocking out a grid that was already considered antiquated compared to the U.S. mainland.>>
Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend gets suspended sentence
LONDON (AP) - An Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend with a bread knife will be able to avoid prison after receiving a suspended sentence. Lavinia Woodward was given a 10-month suspended sentence. Oxford Crown Court Judge Ian Pringle told the 24-year old Woodward on Monday there were many "mitigating" factors including her genuine remorse that allowed him to suspend her sentence.>>
