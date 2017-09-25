Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

Officials are working to determine the exact cause. They tell Pullman Radio News that a 3.5 magnitude quake occurred 10 miles southeast of Lincoln, Montana, and registered just two minutes before the apparent explosion report.

No reports of the explosion have been verified by law enforcement.

Update: We sent a crew down to Colfax to see if we can get more information, but no one in the area was able to confirm an explosion.

Previous coverage:

The USGS is reporting an explosion near Colfax, Washington that registered as a 2.6 magnitude.

The explosion registered Monday at 1:46 p.m.

We called the USGS to clarify what they are reporting, and they confirmed what registered was an explosion and not an earthquake.

So far, we haven't been able to confirm what the explosion was, but we will update this story as soon as we confirm details.