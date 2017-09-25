USGS: Explosion near Colfax registers as a 2.6 on Richter scale

Update: We stent a crew down to Colfax to see if we can get more information, but no one in the area was able to confirm an explosion.

Previous coverage:

The USGS is reporting an explosion near Colfax, Washington that registered as a 2.6 magnitude.

The explosion registered Monday at 1:46 p.m.

We called the USGS to clarify what they are reporting, and they confirmed what registered was an explosion and not an earthquake.

So far, we haven't been able to confirm what the explosion was, but we will update this story as soon as we confirm details.