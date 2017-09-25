Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.

Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

"This guy beat my grandson with a hammer. Down to his spine. They couldn't save his brain," Dante's grandmother Monique Brown told KTXL.

Chaney was arrested the day after the beating in Nevada.

Chaney's ex-girlfriend sustained an eye injury during the altercation and will "probably never see out of her left eye," Brown said.

In October, Chaney plead no contest to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. In 2014, he pleaded no contest to battery charges. He also pleaded no contest to assault charges in 2011, according to local media.

Doctors were able to give Dante's heart to a 4-year-old in California.