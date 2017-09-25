Two in custody after Grant County drive-by shooting

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two men are in custody on several charges as deputies continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that happened Friday in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the Larson Housing area for several reports of shots fired. Deputies found a home in the 1100 block of Larson Boulevard had been struck by at least one bullet, and a car parked outside had also been struck. Deputies collected evidence at the scene and learned from witnesses that two vehicles, a dark Honda and a white passenger car, were seen leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard. Deputies and Moses Lake Police checked the area, but found no matching vehicles and the vehicles were not seen on any of the sheriff's Larson Housing area surveillance cameras.

Then just after midnight Saturday, a deputy patrolling in Moses Lake spotted a car which matched the description of the dark Honda which may have fled the shooting scene. The deputy tried to pull over the Honda, but it sped away leading the deputy on a chase for several blocks.

The Honda stopped in the 400 block of Pioneer Way and the passenger bailed out and ran. The man, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Medina Perez of Mattawa, was caught by a Moses Lake police officer a short time later. Police found a handgun and drug paraphernalia on Perez.

The drive of the Honda, 22-year-old Daniel Alcala of Quincy, was arrested and is in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first degree negligent driving and third degree driving while license suspended. Perez is in jail for altering the identification markings on a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting for a connection to Alcala and Perez. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.