Seahawks coach calls protest decision difficult

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says there were difficult conversations in the process of his team deciding to stay in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday.

That included supporters of President Donald Trump, who put aside their personal beliefs to show unity as a team, Carroll says.

The coach says, "They had a choice to do what they wanted to do and they decided to stay with the team, and that was a hard decision for a few guys and I totally understand that."

Seattle's players have been among the most outspoken in the NFL on social issues. Carroll says he's not sure what if any form of protest the Seahawks will take when they return home Sunday to play the Indianapolis Colts.

