Deputies find missing Ephrata man with down syndrome

Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.

Previous coverage:

Deputies in Grant County are asking for the public's help finding a 30-year-old man with down syndrome who went missing Monday afternoon in the Ephrata area.

Deputies say Juanito Navarro is a Hispanic male who is 30 years old but appears older. He is 4 feet 10 inches tall with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a light green or blue polo shirt. He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at 1120 3rd Ave. NE in Ephrata. Navarro is non-verbal and may not react in a positive manner to being helped by strangers.

If you see Navarro, call 911.