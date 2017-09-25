WATCH: Quick actions by Sacramento officer save woman from jumping off bridge

Video released by the Sacramento Police Department Monday shows heart-pounding moments when an officer took quick action to save a woman from a potentially life-threatening situation.

Police say the video shows an officer responding to a call of a suicidal woman preparing to jump off a bridge at Highway 160 and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. The first officer to arrived found a woman who was on the ledge of the bridge and appeared to be getting ready to jump. The officers tried to talk with the woman by building rapport and offering her help, but she continued to ignore the officer and the help he was offering. After several minutes, the woman climbed back over the ledge to the sidewalk to pick something up.

Seeing an opportunity to act. The officer tackled the woman and held her until additional help could arrive. Officers explained that they were there to keep the woman safe and took her to a local hospital to get help.

In a post on Facebook Monday, Sacramento Police say the video is "a great example of how our officers use their experience and training to defuse a person in crisis."

No one was injured during the call.