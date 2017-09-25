Video: Los Angeles Police searching for possible kidnapping victim

Detectives in Los Angeles are requesting the public's help identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping.

It happened on Sunday night around 11:50 p.m. Witnesses in the 100 block of West 79th Street heard someone yell for help. They say they saw a light gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, drive westbound on 79th, reverse and stop facing westbound. A Hispanic man in his 20s exited the car and approached a Hispanic woman who was walking down the sidewalk.

The man grabbed the woman and carried her to the vehicle he had gotten out of. He opened the front passenger door and put the woman inside. He closed the door and walked around the rear of the car, getting in the driver's side door again. The front passenger door opened and the woman got out of the car, but was pulled back inside. The car drove off westbound.

Witnesses told the police the vehicle had a Texas license plate, the first three numbers were possibly 763.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 6 feet tall and about 200 lbs. Witnesses believe there may have been a second person in the car at the time.