Video: Los Angeles Police searching for possible kidnapping victim

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
LOS ANGELES -

Detectives in Los Angeles are requesting the public's help identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping.

It happened on Sunday night around 11:50 p.m. Witnesses in the 100 block of West 79th Street heard someone yell for help. They say they saw a light gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, drive westbound on 79th, reverse and stop facing westbound. A Hispanic man in his 20s exited the car and approached a Hispanic woman who was walking down the sidewalk.

The man grabbed the woman and carried her to the vehicle he had gotten out of. He opened the front passenger door and put the woman inside. He closed the door and walked around the rear of the car, getting in the driver's side door again. The front passenger door opened and the woman got out of the car, but was pulled back inside. The car drove off westbound. 

Witnesses told the police the vehicle had a Texas license plate, the first three numbers were possibly 763.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 6 feet tall and about 200 lbs. Witnesses believe there may have been a second person in the car at the time.

  Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

  Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor's dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That's when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

  Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

  Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

    KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.

  Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

    FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It's been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

  Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.

