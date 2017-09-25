Spokane Councilman helps cleanup 200 used needles from neighborh - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Councilman helps cleanup 200 used needles from neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Hiking up a hill in a north Spokane neighborhood isn’t how Councilman Mike Fagan planned on spending his Sunday evening, but then he got a call from a long-time constituent.

“He says ‘Hey Mike I need to text you some pictures’,” said Fagan. “So he texts me a video and a photograph of just a huge amount of used syringes.”

Within minutes, Councilman Fagan showed up to the trail near the Riverview Retirement Community and rolled up his sleeves.

“So I went ahead and used a couple of pieces of cardboard as chopsticks and policed up what I could,” said Fagan. “I would say we probably amassed close to, if not over, 200 syringes.”

Fagan says he called Crime Check, but because it was getting late he didn’t think anyone would be able to respond before the morning.

“I would not recommend anybody else in the general public coming out and policing up syringes like I ended up doing,” said Fagan. “But considering the time of the day, it was and it was getting dark, I didn't feel comfortable that we would get a timely enough response.”

Fagan took the syringes to the Spokane Regional Health District Monday morning to dispose of them.

The needles were found on Riverview Retirement Community property. Staff says they’ve had issues with illegal dumping for years and are considering putting up a fence to keep people out.

Meanwhile, the SRHD says you can safely dispose of used syringes as long as you follow these steps.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:26:30 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>

  • Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed

    Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed

    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-09-25 01:08:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

    >>

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

    Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:29:04 GMT

    KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.

    >>

  • Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

    Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:04:05 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

    >>

  • Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

    Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:58:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.

    >>
    •   