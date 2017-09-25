Trial begins for man accused of killing Coeur d'Alene officer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trial begins for man accused of killing Coeur d'Alene officer

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Jonathan Renfro’s hair is a little longer; he’s clean-shaven and wore a suit and tie for his first day of trial. That compared to when we saw him a few weeks ago when he was wearing a prison jumpsuit.

Despite the makeover, Renfro was expressionless as the state gave an emotion-packed opening statement.

The state touched on why Renfro was even carrying a gun while he was on parole.

The state said he was carrying a stolen Glock pistol that night.

When Sgt. Moore was shot, the state says Renfro shot Moore in the mouth and was about two feet away.

The defense was brief with their opening statement, arguing that Moore had his hand on his gun and that’s what led Renfro to shoot Moore.

They also asked if Renfro is found guilty, he would be charged with voluntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder.

The state began their testimony Monday and has already called up 10 witnesses, many of whom are Coeur d’Alene police officers and were working the night Sgt. Moore was killed.

The state wasted no time getting into video from that night; they showed dash cam video of one of the first responding officers that found Moore dead in the street.

They also showed the body cam video that Moore had captured.

It was extremely hard to watch, especially with Moore’s family in the courtroom.

Moore had asked what Renfro had in his pockets and he told him he had cigarettes.

But that’s when in an instant you faintly see Renfro pull his gun out, shoot, and Greg Moore hit the concrete.

It was after Moore had fallen, Renfro started patting Moore.

The state says Renfro took Moore’s pistol and ammo while he lay their motionless.

