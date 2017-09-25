Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in

After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing.

“This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko.

Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him.

“He's a little sweetheart,” he says. “Just fun, playful. Not the type of the dog that would run off the property. He's still young, walks a little silly still.”

Over the weekend, someone broke into his home while he was away on a work trip. That person took his roommate’s wallet, cell phone, and some other items. And as they were working through all of that, they noticed that Dale wasn’t in his normal room and he was gone too.

Sean says there’s no way Dale could’ve gotten out of that room. He doesn’t know if he was stolen or if the criminal left a door open. But Sean spent all morning trying to get any lead.

“I had gone through a lot of stuff over the summer. I’ve just been on and off in terms of losing people in my life. It's just been something I've really struggled with and I felt like I finally needed to have something in my life that I could kind of love…So I went and found Dale and the second I saw him, I knew he was someone I wanted to keep around,” Sean says.

Sean has even left a bin of his clothes outside in the hopes that Dale will catch the scent.

“All I want is for him to come home. He's the only thing I really care about in my life right now that I really need and it's been pretty hard not having him around,” he says.

A person of interest was seen driving an older white sedan, possibly a Mercury or a Lincoln. The break-in happened near Nebraska and Monroe. If you have any information, call Crime Check 509-456-2233. The case number is 2017-20190190.