Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing.

“This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko.

Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him.

“He's a little sweetheart,” he says. “Just fun, playful. Not the type of the dog that would run off the property. He's still young, walks a little silly still.”

Over the weekend, someone broke into his home while he was away on a work trip. That person took his roommate’s wallet, cell phone, and some other items. And as they were working through all of that, they noticed that Dale wasn’t in his normal room and he was gone too.

Sean says there’s no way Dale could’ve gotten out of that room. He doesn’t know if he was stolen or if the criminal left a door open. But Sean spent all morning trying to get any lead.

“I had gone through a lot of stuff over the summer. I’ve just been on and off in terms of losing people in my life. It's just been something I've really struggled with and I felt like I finally needed to have something in my life that I could kind of love…So I went and found Dale and the second I saw him, I knew he was someone I wanted to keep around,” Sean says. 

Sean has even left a bin of his clothes outside in the hopes that Dale will catch the scent.

“All I want is for him to come home. He's the only thing I really care about in my life right now that I really need and it's been pretty hard not having him around,” he says.

A person of interest was seen driving an older white sedan, possibly a Mercury or a Lincoln. The break-in happened near Nebraska and Monroe. If you have any information, call Crime Check 509-456-2233. The case number is 2017-20190190.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:26:30 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>

  • Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed

    Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed

    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-09-25 01:08:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

    >>

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

    Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:29:04 GMT

    KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.

    >>

  • Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

    Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:04:05 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

    >>

  • Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

    Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:58:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.

    >>
    •   