Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck. That's when she said "Help Me Hayley."

"I have been so terrified," Mary Burnett said. "Oh man, I have gang bangers coming in my yard. I’m absolutely scared to death."

Burnett said she has seen people hopping her fence from the trailer. She said graffiti has also now become a big problem. She's terrified violence will be next.

"As long as that thing is back there, I don't know what they're going to do," she said. "I'm so mentally and physically tired."

Burnett said she loves her home. She's lived there for more than two decades and doesn't want to leave. She told Hayley she called several tow companies but couldn’t afford the bid they gave.

"I don't have any extra money," she said.

So she called Hayley. Hayley immediately reached out to Bryan Caudill with Inland Towing. Before she could even finish explaining the situation, Caudill said he would drop everything to take care of it.

"(Bryan Caudill) is my hero," Burnett said. "I get my life back."

The registered owner will now be sent a notice to pick up the trailer before it will be sent for auction.