Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park

A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night.

Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife. Court documents also state the victim heard his attacker also say he was going to "finish him off." There appears to be no tie between the suspect and victim.

Stormy made his first court appearance Monday. He's charged with first degree assault.

Earlier this month, Spokane Police sent out a press release on another stabbing in the same park. On September 15th, they said another seemingly random attack resulted in serious injuries. The victim in that case had a stab wound to his stomach. It's unknown if Stormy is at all tied to that case.

If you know anything about either incident, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.