Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents

KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.

The district says they still have counselors available, and they’re also receiving help from other school districts and other resources. Crisis teams have come and a spokesperson tells KHQ there’s a schedule of rotating staff out to give them some relief and make sure they get the care they need.

The care stretches far. If you look at #FreemanStrong on Instagram, you’ll see dozens of posts showing that support including one that shows someone delivering buddy benches to the school in the hopes of spreading the message that even in hard times, there’s always someone you can talk to.