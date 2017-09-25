Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scamPosted: Updated:
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Spokane neighbors shocked after dogs pepper sprayed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are still left shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray. This happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. near Hays Park. Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
One killed, two injured in Highway 195 crash south of Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash on Highway 195 Saturday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. about one mile south of Rosalia. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 36-year-old Joshua J.Kenyon was northbound on 195 and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven 37-year-old Angela C. Pressnal, was headed southbound on the highway.>>
Jury: Former Spokane deputy guilty of stealing federal funds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of lying to fraudulently obtain federal assistance. The Spokesman-Review reports that a jury on Friday found former Spokane County Sheriff's jailer Donald B. Henderson guilty of stealing roughly $650,000 from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran Affairs for more than a decade.>>
Colorado hikers rescue dog stuck on mountain for 6 weeks
PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Mountain climbers came together on social media to help rescue a dog stuck atop a 14,177-foot mountain in Colorado. A group dedicated to climbing so-called 14ers (mountains with elevations of at least 14,000 feet) worked together to find a dog stranded on Mt. Bross.>>
Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam
KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.>>
Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents
FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.>>
Man arrested after stabbing at Spokane park
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in custody following a seemingly random stabbing near Dutch Jake Park from Friday night. Court documents say officers arrested Russell Lee Stormy for the attack. Records show the victim heard the suspect say "this is going to hurt" before he was stabbed with a four-inch knife.>>
Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
Trial begins for man accused of killing Coeur d'Alene officer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jonathan Renfro’s hair is a little longer; he’s clean-shaven and wore a suit and tie for his first day of trial. That compared to when we saw him a few weeks ago when he was wearing a prison jumpsuit. Despite the makeover, Renfro was expressionless as the state gave an emotion-packed opening statement. The state touched on why Renfro was even carrying a gun while he was on parole.>>
Spokane Councilman helps cleanup 200 used needles from neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hiking up a hill in a north Spokane neighborhood isn’t how Councilman Mike Fagan planned on spending his Sunday evening, but then he got a call from a long-time constituent. “He says ‘Hey Mike I need to text you some pictures’,” said Fagan. “So he texts me a video and a photograph of just a huge amount of used syringes.”>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Video: Los Angeles Police searching for possible kidnapping victim
LOS ANGELES - Detectives in Los Angeles are requesting the public's help identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping. It happened on Sunday night around 11:50 p.m. Witnesses in the 100 block of West 79th Street heard someone yell for help. They say they saw a light gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, drive westbound on 79th, reverse and stop facing westbound.>>
WATCH: Quick actions by Sacramento officer save woman from jumping off bridge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video released by the Sacramento Police Department Monday shows heart-pounding moments when an officer took quick action to save a woman from a potentially life-threatening situation. Police say the video shows an officer responding to a call of a suicidal woman preparing to jump off a bridge at Highway 160 and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento.>>
