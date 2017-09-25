Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam

Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information.

In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated. The emails sometimes ask for you to send info in an email, or might ask you to click a link to fake sites where you'll be asked to enter banking details.

Tweeps, beware this Netflix email scam. DO NOT click any links in the email. pic.twitter.com/m8Pv3glGCT — Henry Hyde (@battlegames) September 14, 2017

Do not click any links in the email. If you need to check the status of your account, it's best to log on to Netflix directly.

Netflix says they will never ask for personal or payment information of any type to be sent over email.