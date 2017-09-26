Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach

Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breachPosted: Updated:
Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
Spokane community weighs in on homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that Spokane is struggling to fight homelessness in a battle that's been going on for years. People are getting passionate about what is and isn't being done about it. On Monday night, the city of Spokane wanted to hear from the community about tackling the problem of homelessness. Over a hundred people came to the meeting.>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
Spokane Councilman helps cleanup 200 used needles from neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hiking up a hill in a north Spokane neighborhood isn’t how Councilman Mike Fagan planned on spending his Sunday evening, but then he got a call from a long-time constituent. “He says ‘Hey Mike I need to text you some pictures’,” said Fagan. “So he texts me a video and a photograph of just a huge amount of used syringes.”>>
West Nile Virus confirmed in two Spokane County residents
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Regional Health District states that Washington state has its first two cases of West Nile virus this year and both of those cases were likely acquired in Spokane County. Clinical testing by health care providers and initial laboratory testing by Washington State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the cases. The first in a male in his 60s who remains hospitalized.>>
Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday. Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.>>
Burn ban lifted in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Spokane County have lifted burn restrictions as the forecast for potential fire is returning to "normal" or "minimal." The burn ban went into effect back in early July and was lifted Monday morning.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
NEW YORK (AP) - Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans. The shake-up announced Tuesday comes after Equifax disclosed that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn't fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to>>
Spokane community weighs in on homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that Spokane is struggling to fight homelessness in a battle that's been going on for years. People are getting passionate about what is and isn't being done about it. On Monday night, the city of Spokane wanted to hear from the community about tackling the problem of homelessness. Over a hundred people came to the meeting.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 25th.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
Binging Netflix? Beware this phishing scam
KHQ.com - Scammers are targeting Netflix customers in the latest phishing effort to get people's bank account information. In emails composed to look like they're coming from Netflix customer service, customers are told there has been a billing error and payment details need to be updated.>>
Freeman continues bringing in counselors for faculty, students, parents
FREEMAN, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that the 15-year-old accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School will be in court on Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragedy and the effects are still widely felt. The community is still rallying support for Freeman, as students are back in school.>>
