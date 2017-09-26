FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches.

The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.

The four assistant coaches arrested include Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona and Tony Bland of USC according to court docs and the U.S. Attorney's office.

BREAKING NEWS / NBC: The FBI has arrested several NCAA asst. basketball coaches in a corruption scheme. Presser @ 12n with U.S. Attorney — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

BREAKING: Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Chuck Person of Auburn University are two of the coaches charged in corruption scheme. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

Here's the statement from the U.S. Justice Department:

There will be a press conference today at noon to announce charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball. Federal criminal charges have been brought against ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The press conference will be livestreamed on Facebook @USAOSDNY.