Burn ban lifted in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County

Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Spokane County have lifted burn restrictions as the forecast for potential fire is returning to "normal" or "minimal."

The burn ban went into effect back in early July and was lifted Monday morning.

"Residents may resume outdoor burning activities and the use of outdoor recreational fire pits, campfire rings/bowls, portable outdoor fire places," the County said in a statement.

There are no restrictions on wood heating devices at this time. Requirements must be met at all times, including a limit on the amount of visible smoke coming from your chimney. Please review these wood heating requirements.

During the wood heating season (Oct - Mar) if air quality is declining, a restriction may be issued on the use of wood heating fireplaces, wood stoves and fireplace inserts.