Tillman's widow: Don't politicize Pat in effort to divide

Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
Spokane community weighs in on homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that Spokane is struggling to fight homelessness in a battle that's been going on for years. People are getting passionate about what is and isn't being done about it. On Monday night, the city of Spokane wanted to hear from the community about tackling the problem of homelessness. Over a hundred people came to the meeting.>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man has died following a motorcycle crash in north Spokane. The crash happened near the Walmart just north of the "Y." Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Joe McHale is on scene confirming additional details. We will update this story when we know more.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
$100,000 reward for Tacoma fugitive accused of 2 murders
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a double murder suspect and gang member who has been on the run since the killings in Tacoma. KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/zLC2aN ) 26-year-old Santiago Villalba Mederos also was named this week to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.>>
Corrections officer assaulted at penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary. The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla reports (https://goo.gl/Mk3vyu ) prison spokeswoman Shari Hall said the officer was not seriously hurt in the Monday morning attack and has been treated and released.>>
150 jobs coming to new Spokane Valley manufacturing plant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - A new manufacturing plant in the city of Spokane Valley will employ 150 people to make engineered-wood products. Katerra, based in Menlo Park, California, plans to open the 250,000-square-foot factory early next year. The factory will produce cross-laminated timber and other engineered products that can replace concrete and steel in wooden high-rise buildings and parking garages.>>
Wyoming hunter survives grizzly bear attack
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A 41-year-old Wyoming man has survived an encounter with a grizzly bear in which he was twice mauled but still managed to ride on horseback to rescuers. James Moore, of Rock Springs, was hunting about 10 a.m. Monday with two others in the Teton Wilderness in northwest Wyoming when a sow with two cubs attacked him.>>
Tillman's widow: Don't politicize Pat in effort to divide
KHQ.COM - Marie Tillman, the widow of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, says that her husband's service "should never be politicized in a way that divides us." Marie Tillman released a statement to CNN on Monday after President Donald Trump retweeted an account referencing Pat Tillman and using the hashtag #StandForOurAnthem.>>
West Nile Virus confirmed in two Spokane County residents
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Regional Health District states that Washington state has its first two cases of West Nile virus this year and both of those cases were likely acquired in Spokane County. Clinical testing by health care providers and initial laboratory testing by Washington State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the cases. The first in a male in his 60s who remains hospitalized.>>
Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday. Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.>>
Burn ban lifted in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Spokane County have lifted burn restrictions as the forecast for potential fire is returning to "normal" or "minimal." The burn ban went into effect back in early July and was lifted Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Spokane County have lifted burn restrictions as the forecast for potential fire is returning to "normal" or "minimal." The burn ban went into effect back in early July and was lifted Monday morning. "Residents may resume outdoor burning activities and the use of outdoor recreational fire pits, campfire rings/bowls, portable outdoor fire places," the County said in a statement.>>