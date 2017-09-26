Wyoming hunter survives grizzly bear attack

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A 41-year-old Wyoming man has survived an encounter with a grizzly bear in which he was twice mauled but still managed to ride on horseback to rescuers.



James Moore, of Rock Springs, was hunting about 10 a.m. Monday with two others in the Teton Wilderness in northwest Wyoming when a sow with two cubs attacked him.



Teton County Sheriff's Office Lt. Matt Carr tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2xuNnFO ) that Moore heard the brush rustling right next to him and the next thing he knew the bear was attacking him.



Moore suffered severe lacerations on his head and bite marks on his back and rear hip area.



He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.



The other hunters were not hurt.



