Corrections officer assaulted at penitentiary

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary.
    
The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla reports (https://goo.gl/Mk3vyu ) prison spokeswoman Shari Hall said the officer was not seriously hurt in the Monday morning attack and has been treated and released.
    
Hall said local law enforcement and penitentiary investigators were working to determine what prompted the attack.
    
She says visiting at the prison has been canceled for the next two days to help facilitate the investigation.
    
No further details were immediately released.
    
Information from: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, http://www.union-bulletin.com

