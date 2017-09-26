One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane.

Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

The identity of the rider was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't already been interviewed to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

"Spokane Police would like to continue to remind drivers to be watchful for pedestrians, motorcycles, and bicyclists near the roadway," Officer Joshua Laiva said in a release. "With the long summer and great weather many people have become accustomed to driving at increased speeds on our dry, clean, roads. Please help prevent crashes by being cautions of your speeds, and watching your surroundings."

The crash remains under investigation.