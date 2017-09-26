One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north SpokanePosted: Updated:
Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Spokane community weighs in on homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that Spokane is struggling to fight homelessness in a battle that's been going on for years. People are getting passionate about what is and isn't being done about it. On Monday night, the city of Spokane wanted to hear from the community about tackling the problem of homelessness. Over a hundred people came to the meeting.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
Spokane career criminal sentenced to 25 years for gun, drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says a career criminal, who was booked into Spokane County Jail last June for sending suspicious letters to the Spokane County Courthouse, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.>>
One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.>>
Bonner County deputies involved in deadly shooting
COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man near the community of Coolin, Idaho. The man was armed an exhibited hostile behavior toward the deputies according the the sheriff's office, which led to the deputies firing upon the man. The man was injured and medical attention was rendered.>>
Health District: Three flu related hospitalizations so far this season
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District reports three people have been hospitalized with influenza in Spokane County this season. The SRHD says flu season typically runs from early October through the end of May. Additionally, the SRHD says since July, there have been 10 cases of pertussis in Spokane County.>>
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced that women will be allowed to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom next summer, fulfilling a key demand of women's rights activists who faced detention for defying the ban.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
$100,000 reward for Tacoma fugitive accused of 2 murders
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a double murder suspect and gang member who has been on the run since the killings in Tacoma. KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/zLC2aN ) 26-year-old Santiago Villalba Mederos also was named this week to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.>>
Corrections officer assaulted at penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary. The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla reports (https://goo.gl/Mk3vyu ) prison spokeswoman Shari Hall said the officer was not seriously hurt in the Monday morning attack and has been treated and released.>>
150 jobs coming to new Spokane Valley manufacturing plant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - A new manufacturing plant in the city of Spokane Valley will employ 150 people to make engineered-wood products. Katerra, based in Menlo Park, California, plans to open the 250,000-square-foot factory early next year. The factory will produce cross-laminated timber and other engineered products that can replace concrete and steel in wooden high-rise buildings and parking garages.>>
Wyoming hunter survives grizzly bear attack
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A 41-year-old Wyoming man has survived an encounter with a grizzly bear in which he was twice mauled but still managed to ride on horseback to rescuers. James Moore, of Rock Springs, was hunting about 10 a.m. Monday with two others in the Teton Wilderness in northwest Wyoming when a sow with two cubs attacked him.>>
