Health District: Three flu related hospitalizations so far this - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Health District: Three flu related hospitalizations so far this season

Posted: Updated:
• Three influenza hospitalizations within Spokane County this season • Three influenza hospitalizations within Spokane County this season
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Regional Health District reports three people have been hospitalized with influenza in Spokane County this season. 

The SRHD says flu season typically runs from early October through the end of May. 

Additionally, the SRHD says since July, there have been 10 cases of pertussis in Spokane County. 

Helpful links: 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

    Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:18:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.

    >>

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

    >>

  • Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:26:30 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane career criminal sentenced to 25 years for gun, drug charges

    Spokane career criminal sentenced to 25 years for gun, drug charges

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:44:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says a career criminal, who was  booked into Spokane County Jail last June for sending suspicious letters to the Spokane County Courthouse, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says a career criminal, who was  booked into Spokane County Jail last June for sending suspicious letters to the Spokane County Courthouse, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.

    >>

  • One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

    One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:26:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

    >>

  • Bonner County deputies involved in deadly shooting

    Bonner County deputies involved in deadly shooting

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:33:38 GMT

    COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man near the community of Coolin, Idaho. The man was armed an exhibited hostile behavior toward the deputies according the the sheriff's office, which led to the deputies firing upon the man. The man was injured and medical attention was rendered.

    >>

    COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man near the community of Coolin, Idaho. The man was armed an exhibited hostile behavior toward the deputies according the the sheriff's office, which led to the deputies firing upon the man. The man was injured and medical attention was rendered.

    >>
    •   