Bonner County identify deceased male in deputies involved in shooting

Bonner County identify deceased male in deputies involved in shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COOLIN, Idaho -

UPDATE:
COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased man in the deputy involved shooting Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Craig A. Johnson, 50, of Bonner County, Idaho

The investigation is ongoing; no additional updates are currently available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man near the community of Coolin, Idaho.

The man was armed an exhibited hostile behavior toward the deputies according the the sheriff's office, which led to the deputies firing upon the man. The man was injured and medical attention was rendered. The man taken by ambulance to be transferred to Life Flight helicopter, but the man died en route to the helicopter.

Deputies say next of kin notifications are underway.

The incident is being investigated by the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with Idaho State Police leading the investigation. Additional information will be released once it's available. 

