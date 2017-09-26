Man shot in deputies involved shooting had no prior criminal rec - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man shot in deputies involved shooting had no prior criminal record

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COOLIN, Idaho -

UPDATE: 9/27/17 at 4:50 p.m.

The case involving the warrant has been sealed and is not available to the public. 

According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the deceased man in the deputy shooting, Craig A. Johnson, did not have a prior criminal record. 

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has referred all questions about the incident to Idaho State Police. ISP said Wednesday that it would not immediately be releasing additional information about the shooting. 

The names of the deputies involved in Tuesday's shooting have not been released at this time. 

____________________________________

UPDATE:
COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased man in the deputy involved shooting Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Craig A. Johnson, 50, of Bonner County, Idaho

The investigation is ongoing; no additional updates are currently available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man near the community of Coolin, Idaho.

The man was armed an exhibited hostile behavior toward the deputies according the the sheriff's office, which led to the deputies firing upon the man. The man was injured and medical attention was rendered. The man taken by ambulance to be transferred to Life Flight helicopter, but the man died en route to the helicopter.

Deputies say next of kin notifications are underway.

The incident is being investigated by the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with Idaho State Police leading the investigation. Additional information will be released once it's available. 

